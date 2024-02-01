Dolphins' Tagovailoa and Marino Star in Super Bowl Commercials

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the team's legendary former quarterback Dan Marino are both appearing in commercials during the Super Bowl on February 11. Tagovailoa takes center stage in a Paramount+ advertisement, depicted in a comical struggle to throw a grappling hook during a frosty mountain escapade with celebrities. This tongue-in-cheek portrayal takes a dig at criticisms of Tagovailoa's arm strength and performance in cold weather.

A Comical Play on Football and Animation

The commercial's humor escalates when the idea is proposed to have Tagovailoa throw a child with a football-shaped head, a clear nod to the character Arnold from the popular Nickelodeon cartoon 'Hey Arnold!'. After witnessing Sir Patrick Stewart's unsuccessful attempt to throw the character, the suggestion shifts to throwing a figure made of pigskin - a playful reference to the animated character Peppa Pig who also features in this star-studded commercial. The ad's atmosphere is further amplified by a soundtrack performance from the band Creed.

Tagovailoa's Stellar Season and Pro Bowl Debut

Tagovailoa is not just making waves in commercials. The Dolphins' quarterback is set for his first Pro Bowl appearance after a commendable season. He led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards and reached career highs in touchdowns, interceptions, and completion percentage. This marks a stellar season for Tagovailoa, who has spent four years with the Dolphins.

Dan Marino and Lionel Messi Unite for Michelob Ultra

While Tagovailoa is making a humorous splash with Paramount+, Dan Marino is sharing the spotlight with soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a Michelob Ultra commercial. Although the details of this commercial remain undisclosed, the pairing of two sports legends across football and soccer promises a captivating viewing experience. This collaboration is particularly noteworthy as Michelob Ultra is the official beer sponsor of the 2024 Copa America in the U.S., further bridging the gap between American football and soccer.