Local News

Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations

In a move that has been eagerly anticipated by its local community, Darlington’s Dolphin Centre has announced the reopening date of its main pool. After an extended closure that started in December 2022, the pool will once again welcome swimmers on January 26, 2024. The announcement, made via social media, has ended more than a year of speculation and wait.

Extended Closure and Anticipated Reopening

Originally, the closure of the main pool was slated for a four-month period. However, unforeseen circumstances led to a significant extension of this timeline. The discovery of major structural issues necessitated additional work, leading to a delay in reopening. Despite this setback, the Dolphin Centre has finally confirmed its readiness to recommence operations, albeit with some limitations.

New Booking Details and Continued Renovations

Alongside the announcement of the reopening date, the centre also unveiled new details about booking times for various facilities. These include lanes, family swimming, and diving boards, which will be available to patrons from 6:30 am on the reopening day. However, amidst the jubilation surrounding the news, a note of caution was also sounded. The toddler pool area and walkway are still undergoing renovation, which means certain features like slides and showers in that area will remain unavailable for the time being.

Looking Ahead: Spring 2024

While the main pool is set to reopen, the completion of the entire renovation project is still a few months away. The Dolphin Centre has projected the completion of the toddler pool and its new features by Spring 2024. Until then, users will need to make alternative access arrangements. This information was confirmed during a special Cabinet meeting held by the Darlington Borough Council, who had to reschedule the completion of the renovation works. Despite the partial reopening, the anticipation for the full-fledged resumption of services at the Dolphin Centre remains high.

Local News
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

