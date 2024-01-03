Doha 2024: Qatar Prepares to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships

For the first time in the history of the World Aquatics Championships, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will play host to the internationally acclaimed sporting event. With just 30 days to go, Qatar is gearing up for the grand spectacle, priming itself to host the Championships in Doha, from February 2 to 18, 2024. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has affirmed the nation’s readiness to welcome approximately 2600 athletes from 197 countries, spanning six aquatic disciplines.

Qatar’s Olympic Gateway

These championships are not merely about medals and records; they serve as a crucial qualification gateway for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The stakes are high, with 75 medal events lined up at three distinct venues: the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and Old Doha Port. The race for gold, silver, and bronze will span across swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming.

A Test of Preparedness

Prior to the main event, the Second Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships will take place from January 10 to 15, serving as a test event. This approach mirrors Qatar’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and world-class event. The country’s history of hosting major swimming competitions has equipped it with the requisite expertise and infrastructure.

China’s New Wave

While the event attracts athletes worldwide, the Chinese Swimming Association has announced a team of 24 swimmers for the championships. Interestingly, seasoned Olympic and world champions such as Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun, Yang Junxuan, Ye Shiwen, Qin Haiyang, and Xu Jiayu will be absent. Instead, a new generation of swimmers including Li Bingjie, Yu Yiting, and Pan Zhanle will represent China, eager to gain valuable competition experience and make their mark.

More than Just Games

Apart from the thrilling aquatic competition, the event also aims to foster community involvement and promote aquatic sports in the region. Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, Director of Marketing and Ceremonies, has promised a memorable opening ceremony and additional entertainment activities for spectators. Notably, the World Aquatics Championships in Doha will be followed by the World Aquatics Masters Championships from February 23 to March 3, 2024, expecting the participation of around 3000 athletes.

In anticipation of the event, the official mascots, Mayfara and Nahim, have been introduced, symbolizing the vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of the region. All in all, the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 promises to be an unforgettable sporting spectacle, reflecting Qatar’s commitment to hosting world-class events and contributing significantly to the global sporting landscape.