Dodgers Shine in Baseball Prospectus' Top 101 MLB Prospects for 2024

The annual ranking of the top 101 Major League Baseball prospects by Baseball Prospectus has featured four Los Angeles Dodgers players, promising a vibrant 2024 season. Leading the pack is catcher Dalton Rushing, who has impressively climbed from the 56th spot to the 36th. Despite a concussion that marred his 2023 season, Rushing demonstrated commendable performance with High-A Great Lakes.

Young Blood in the Game

Adding a fresh flavor to the list is outfielder Josue De Paula. At the young age of 18, De Paula has been ranked 48th, owing to his outstanding plate discipline. Pitcher Nick Frasso, who has recently been included in LA's 40-man roster, has ascended to the 67th spot. Another name to watch is catcher Thayron Liranzo. Liranzo, after a season of excellent performance with Rancho Cucamonga, is now holding the 70th rank.

The Missing Stars

Notably missing from the top ranks is Diego Cartaya. Once considered the club's top prospect, Cartaya's performance saw a decline in Double-A Tulsa. Michael Busch, previously fifth on the Dodgers list and ranked 71st overall, is no longer part of the team, having been traded to the Chicago Cubs. Another promising prospect, River Ryan, did not make the cut for the top 101, but his potential for future success remains recognized.

The Future Prospects

Newcomers Jackson Ferris and Payton Martin hold promise as potential candidates for the 2025 top-101 list. Ferris, a left-handed pitcher, was acquired in a trade involving Michael Busch and Yency Almonte. Despite his struggle with overall control, Ferris posted a noteworthy 77 strikeouts in 56 innings in his first season. There are minor concerns about his durability and delivery, yet the Dodgers' pitching development, considered the gold standard, could help him rise to prominence. Jorbit Vivas, who was traded to the Yankees, is another player to watch for the next season.