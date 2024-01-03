Dodgers Scout, Tom Myers, to Host Santa Barbara Baseball Coaches Clinic

Tom Myers, an area scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is set to host the Santa Barbara Baseball Hot Stove Coaches Clinic on February 7th at Westmont College. This event is scheduled to run from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, with its prime focus on baseball fundamentals and practical teaching models specifically tailored for youth baseball.

Collaboration with Local Coaches

In this endeavor, Myers will not be alone. He will be accompanied by esteemed coaches from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), Westmont College, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), and Santa Barbara High School. Together, they aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the sport’s core principles and effective coaching techniques.

A Platform for Learning and Improvement

The clinic emerges as an excellent opportunity for coaches, as well as individuals harboring interest in youth baseball, to enhance their coaching skills. Participants can look forward to gaining insights from professionals with first-hand experience in the field. The amalgamation of perspectives from different coaches promises to offer a holistic view of the sport and its teaching methodologies.

RSVP to Secure Your Spot

Those who wish to attend the clinic are strongly encouraged to RSVP. This can be done by getting in touch with Tom Myers directly through his provided email address. By doing so, attendees can ensure their spot at this insightful event and stand a chance to learn from some of the best minds in baseball.