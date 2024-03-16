Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Shares Warm Memories with Korean Stars Ahead of Seoul Series

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers took to the field for their first exhibition game in Seoul, manager Dave Roberts shared his heartfelt memories of South Korean players he's encountered in his career. Having played alongside pitcher Park Chan-ho and managed Ryu Hyun-jin, Roberts expressed a deep fondness for both athletes and their contributions to baseball. His remarks came during a press conference at Gocheok Sky Dome, setting a positive tone for the historic MLB games set to take place in South Korea.

Reunion and Reflections

Roberts reminisced about his time with Park Chan-ho at the San Diego Padres and his managerial days with Ryu Hyun-jin on the Dodgers. He highlighted Ryu's return to the KBO and his anticipation to reconnect, showcasing the lasting bonds formed through the sport. With the Dodgers preparing for the Seoul Series, Roberts' reflections underscore his appreciation for the global impact of baseball and the personal connections it fosters.

A Pioneer Honored

Park Chan-ho, a trailblazer for South Korean players in MLB, will throw the ceremonial first pitch in the upcoming game between the Dodgers and the Padres. Roberts praised Park's pioneering role and expressed excitement about celebrating his legacy in front of South Korean fans. This moment symbolizes the bridging of cultures and the mutual respect among athletes, regardless of their origins.

Looking Forward to the Games

With anticipation building for the Seoul Series, Roberts shared his plans for the team, including giving Shohei Ohtani two at-bats as a designated hitter. Despite the exhibition nature of the upcoming games, Roberts assured fans of the team's intensity and focus. This series not only marks a significant moment for MLB but also exemplifies the sport's unifying power, bringing together players, coaches, and fans from across the globe.

As the Dodgers prepare to showcase their talents in South Korea, the event transcends the realm of sports, highlighting the enduring friendships and cultural exchanges that baseball enables. Roberts' reflections serve as a reminder of the sport's impact, both on and off the field, fostering a global community united by a shared passion for the game.