Baseball

Dodgers Branded Potential ‘Super Team’ Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
Dodgers Branded Potential ‘Super Team’ Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties

The Los Angeles Dodgers, touted as a possible ‘super team’ for the 2024 baseball season, are facing a whirlwind of uncertainties. Despite high expectations and significant changes during the offseason, questions persist about the Dodgers’ potential to live up to their ‘super team’ tag. The skepticism is rooted in the nature of baseball, where the influence of individual star players is less pronounced compared to sports like basketball.

Rotation Relies on Injured Pitchers

The Dodgers’ 2024 roster will hinge significantly on pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler, both of whom have battled injury concerns. Glasnow’s innings were curtailed last season due to health issues, while Buehler is making a comeback from his second Tommy John surgery. The added burden of any other starting pitchers, including a potential return of Clayton Kershaw post shoulder surgery, is unlikely to be available until the second half of the season.

High Expectations Amid Offseason Signings

Despite these concerns, the Dodgers have executed significant moves in the offseason, signing top free agents Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This has led to lofty expectations, with the betting over/under for Dodgers’ wins set at an optimistic 103.5. However, they face stiff competition from the Atlanta Braves, who also boast strong prospects with an over/under of 101.5 wins.

Ambiguous Outcomes: Dodgers’ Favoritism Vs. Postseason Unpredictability

While the Dodgers are the bookmakers’ favorite to win the World Series, historical trends and the unpredictability of postseason play dampen the surety of such an outcome. The team has also made strategic draft picks, including Patrick Copen, who is gearing up for his first spring training, focusing on his five-pitch mix.

In a significant organizational shift, Roman Barinas has departed the player development department to join the Minnesota Twins as the director of Latin American Scouting. This change underscores the inherent challenges and complexities that the Dodgers face heading into the 2024 season, despite boasting a roster filled with big names and high potential.

Baseball Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

