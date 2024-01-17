Dodgers Bet on Injured Pitchers Hahn and Gonsalves: A Calculated Risk?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a gamble on two seasoned pitchers with a history of major-league play and injury struggles. Right-hander Jesse Hahn and left-hander Stephen Gonsalves have been signed on minor league deals, showcasing the Dodgers' penchant for taking chances on talented yet injury-prone players.

Dissecting Their Careers

Jesse Hahn, 34, has a career in the majors extending from 2014 to 2021, with a total of 82 appearances and a 4.22 ERA. His journey has been marred by injuries, including a UCL sprain requiring surgery and a right shoulder impingement syndrome. Despite these setbacks, Hahn holds a 19-21 record with 241 strikeouts and a 1.34 WHIP.

Stephen Gonsalves, 29, has had a shorter run in the majors, with only ten appearances and a 6.21 ERA. A promising prospect, his progress was stalled by Tommy John surgery in 2022, but he made a return in the minor leagues with the Cubs, pitching 28 1/3 innings. However, Gonsalves has struggled in the Triple-A level.

Why the Dodgers?

The Dodgers have a history of betting on injured players. With a reputation for rehabilitating and revitalizing players’ careers, the Dodgers see potential in both pitchers. Hahn's experience and Gonsalves' left-handed pitch might just be what the team needs. With only three left-handed pitchers currently on their 40-man roster, this could be Gonsalves' chance to establish himself, provided he can regain his form post-injury.

A Risk Worth Taking?

Signing Hahn and Gonsalves on minor league deals presents a calculated risk for the Dodgers. There's no real financial burden, and the potential reward could be substantial if either player can overcome their injury histories and perform at their peak. It’s a classic case of high risk, high reward, and the Dodgers have proven time and again that they are not afraid to roll the dice.