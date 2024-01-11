Dmitry Feld, USA Luge Stalwart and Community Supporter, Passes Away at 68

The world of luge is mourning the loss of a key figure, Dmitry Feld, who passed away at the age of 68 due to complications from leukemia. His demise was confirmed by USA Luge and was informed by Feld's wife. Feld, who had been associated with USA Luge for nearly four decades, served as marketing manager since 2000, transitioning from his previous roles as a coach and in communications.

Feld's Illness and Legacy

Feld began experiencing illness around Christmas, which exacerbated his breathing issues in recent days. His long fight with leukemia was well-known within the luge community. However, his legacy extends far beyond the sport. Born in the former Soviet Union, Feld emigrated to New York in 1979 and moved to Lake Placid in 1984 to work with USA Luge, marking the start of his earnest involvement with the sport.

Contributions to Community and Sports

Outside the sporting realm, Feld was an active participant in community projects. He spearheaded initiatives to raise funds for Ukraine amidst the recent conflict and championed the flying of Ukrainian flags in Lake Placid. He also had plans to help rebuild Ukraine post-war. Additionally, he served as the president of the Shipman Youth Center's board of directors and played a crucial role in organizing the 'I Love BBQ And Music Festival', a fundraising event for children's causes.

Remembering Feld

USA Luge's director of marketing, Gordy Sheer, paid a heartfelt tribute to Feld, stating that if everyone was as good as Feld, the world would not have to face problems. While the void left by his departure is significant, his impact will continue to be felt and celebrated. As of now, details regarding Feld's funeral arrangements have not been made available. His life and contributions serve as an enduring testament to his dedication to both his sport and his community.