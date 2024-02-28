DkIT Dundalk 10K 2024: Flat Race Course Draws Record Hopefuls, Major Sponsorship

Ready, set, go! The anticipation is building for the 2024 DkIT Dundalk 10K race, scheduled for a 7 pm start on Wednesday, the 17th of April, at DKIT Sport. With a reputation for one of Ireland's flattest and fastest courses, the event promises to be a highlight for both competitive runners and casual participants.
Event Overview: 10K and 5K Options
This year's race not only continues the tradition of the 10K but also offers a 5K option, catering to a broader range of fitness levels. Whether participants choose to run, walk, or jog, the event accommodates all, making it a community-focused affair. The course's claim to fame is its flat terrain, providing an excellent opportunity for personal bests and potentially setting new records. The current record, a swift 29:45, was achieved by Yared Deresse of Carrick Aces, setting a high bar for this year's competitors.
Route Highlights: Coastal Scenery and More
Starting and finishing outside DKIT Sport, the course offers participants breathtaking coastal views along the route, enhancing the race experience. The carefully planned path ensures runners not only challenge themselves but also enjoy the scenic beauty of Dundalk's surroundings, making it a memorable event for all involved.
Support and Sponsorship: A Community Effort
The 2024 edition of the DkIT Dundalk 10K race is backed by an impressive roster of sponsors, including Servisource Recruitment, Recruit Island, Fyffes, Dundalk Retail Park, Dundalk Credit Union, Intact Software, ControlSoft, RockSalt Café, K2 Data Centres, DKIT Sport, Ganson, and the Dundalk Institute of Technology. This strong community and corporate support underscore the event's significance and its positive impact on the local area. The sponsors, present at the recent launch on campus, demonstrate the collective effort to ensure the race's success and its ongoing contribution to promoting health and fitness in the community.
As the race day approaches, excitement and preparations are ramping up. The 2024 DkIT Dundalk 10K is more than just a race; it's a celebration of fitness, community, and the enduring spirit of competition. With its scenic route, flat course, and strong support network, this year's event is poised to be one of the most memorable yet, potentially seeing new records and personal achievements across the finish line.