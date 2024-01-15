en English
Australia

Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation

Novak Djokovic, the celebrated tennis icon, found himself in the throes of an unsettling incident during his first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena. A spectator, in a display of poor sportsmanship, directed an offensive gesture known as the ‘bras d’honneur’ at Djokovic. This incident has stoked the embers of a historical rivalry between Serbia and Croatia and has led to an outcry from Serbian media and fans alike, calling for stringent action against the culprit.

The Bras D’honneur Incident

The ‘bras d’honneur’, also referred to as the ‘Italian salute’ or ‘Iberian slap’, is an obscene gesture akin to raising the middle finger. The unsavory event unfolded when Djokovic’s opponent, the young Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic, gained an advantage. The gesture has particularly contentious connotations in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, where it is known as the ‘Bosnian coat of arms’. The incident has ignited demands from Serbian media and fans for a lifetime ban on the offending spectator.

Djokovic Triumphs Amid Controversy

Despite the controversy, Djokovic emerged victorious, scoring 6-2, 6-7, 5-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Prizmic. The Serbian star acknowledged the skill and resilience of his young opponent, who put up a formidable fight. Meanwhile, other matches saw victories from Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Repercussions and Reactions

The incident has sparked intense discussions about crowd conduct during matches. Djokovic, along with other players, has expressed concerns about disruptions caused by the crowd. Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley, however, defended the new changes to the tournament’s structure, asserting their necessity despite concerns about late-night finishes and nearly empty arenas.

In other news, French player Terence Atmane, an avid Pokemon fan, had to retire from his match against Daniil Medvedev due to leg cramps. Another point of interest came from Mark Philippoussis, who expressed concerns about a significant change in Stefanos Tsitsipas’ serve. Further, Alexei Popyrin triumphed over Marc Polmans, setting the stage for a second-round face-off with Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, the ATP and WTA’s new match scheduling rules are set to take effect in January 2024, with the aim of reducing late match finishes. Elina Svitolina commented on the scheduling, noting the differences between men’s and women’s matches and the grand slam format.

Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

