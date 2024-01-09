DJ Reader Determined to Return to Bengals Despite Major Injury

Defensive tackle DJ Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals, who sustained a quad tear last month, is eager to continue his journey with the Bengals. Displaying an unwavering optimism about his recovery, Reader sets his sights on a comeback before the 2024 season commences. Clocking an impressive 82.2 PFF grade over 535 snaps prior to his injury, Reader is now grappling with the daunting task of rehabilitating a major injury as he gears up for his ninth NFL season.

Reader’s Tenure and Contribution

For the Bengals, the time is ripe to decide whether to re-sign Reader along with other pivotal players. This follows a season that was riddled with injuries. Reader, who looks back at his stint with the team with a sense of fulfillment, is resolute to make a positive contribution to the Bengals. Despite the rehabilitation process, Reader believes he has much more to bring to the table.

The Importance of Reader’s Return

The Bengals’ interior defensive line is widely viewed as one of the weaker areas of the team. This underscores the potential significance of Reader’s return. In addition to news revolving around Reader’s situation, the article also touches upon other Bengals-related updates. These include game summaries, player highlights, as well as details about the future draft and the upcoming season. However, the spotlight remains firmly on Reader and his commitment to the Bengals.