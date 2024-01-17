DJ Horne Apologizes for Unsporting Conduct During NC State's Victory Over Wake Forest

During the Wake Forest vs. North Carolina State college basketball game, broadcasted on ESPN, the NC State guard DJ Horne found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. With only seconds remaining in the game, Horne made a disrespectful gesture towards a referee, flipping him off with both hands.

Advertisment

NC State's Tumultuous Victory

Despite the unwarranted incident, NC State secured a victory with a scoreline reading 83-76. Horne, who contributed a team-high 21 points, later took to social media to apologize for his actions. The game had been fraught with tension from the first half, with NC State's head coach Kevin Keatts finding himself ejected from the court for arguing a missed foul call. His ejection came after he received two technical fouls, the second of which he did not anticipate.

The Drama Unfolds

Advertisment

The first half also saw a scuffle break out between players from both teams, leading to additional technical fouls being issued by referee Jeff Anderson. Anderson, known for his distinctive running style, found himself at the center of the drama as he tried to maintain order on the court. Despite the on-court drama, the eventful game provided a thrilling spectacle for the audience.

Apology and Aftermath

Post the game, Horne acknowledged his actions, stating that he got caught up in the heat of the moment. His actions, captured on camera, received a mixed bag of reactions from fans, with some finding humor in the incident. Despite the incident, Horne's performance on the court was commendable, with his 21 points being a significant contribution to the Wolfpack's victory. As the dust settles on the game, the focus has now shifted to the league office's response to the events.