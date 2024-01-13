en English
Diving Deeper into History: Australian Enthusiasts Keep Antique Diving Alive

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Immersed in the depths of the ocean, Steve Simmons and Jeff Maynard are not the typical divers you’ll encounter. These historical diving enthusiasts are keeping tradition alive by continuing to use antique diving equipment. As members of the Historical Diving Society Australia — Pacific (HDAP), they are part of an exclusive group that values the practicality and safety of vintage diving gear.

Keeping History Alive Underwater

Unlike the modern, streamlined scuba diving equipment most are familiar with, these devotees of the deep use gear that hails from a bygone era. The equipment includes dense canvas suits, lead lace-up boots, copper helmets, and the hand-driven Siebe Gorman Air Pump. Despite the availability of modern scuba equipment, these enthusiasts prefer the traditional gear, swearing by its safety and practicality.

The HDAP, founded over three decades ago, brings together individuals who share a passion for historical diving. The society annually holds a historical diving course in Portland, Victoria, where members gather to exchange knowledge, gear, and enthusiasm for this unique form of underwater exploration.

The Intricacies of Historical Diving

Historical diving requires a high level of dedication and coordination. Unlike scuba diving, where divers quickly suit up and descend, historical diving requires the assistance of two “tenders” on the surface to dress the diver. This is no small task, given the over 80 kilograms of weights required to counteract the buoyancy of the inflated canvas suit.

Different from the common scuba setup of goggles and a regulator mouthpiece, historical diving equipment relies on an air hose for oxygen and includes a communication line. This form of diving can enable extended periods underwater, a feature still valued today by the likes of the Chinese navy, who continue to use the antique gear.

Preserving Tradition While Embracing Safety

Despite the perception of being outdated, the antique diving gear holds its own. The historical diving enthusiasts, like Simmons and Maynard, see value in preserving tradition while embracing modern advancements for safety and convenience. The passion they have for their craft resonates within every piece of equipment they use, from the dense canvas suits to the copper helmets, as they plunge into the depths, preserving a piece of history with every dive.

History Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

