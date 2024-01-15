en English
Football

Divine Nwachukwu’s Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Divine Nwachukwu’s Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League

In an inspirational turn of events, Divine Nwachukwu, the dynamic midfielder for Bendel Insurance, has made a triumphant return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after a prolonged period of recovery from a serious thigh injury. A major setback that benched him since the end of the last season, Nwachukwu’s absence was felt as he missed the CAF Confederation Cup preliminaries and the first 14 games of the current NPFL season.

Triumphant Return to the Field

In spite of the daunting injury, Nwachukwu did not let it dampen his spirit. Rising from the ashes, he has returned to contribute significantly to his team’s efforts in the recent games. His comeback saw him playing as a substitute in the last three games, participating in a 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors, a 1-1 draw with Rivers United, and a 2-0 win against Enugu Rangers.

Elation and Determination

Expressing his joy and relief at returning to the field, Nwachukwu is eager to start games as soon as possible. The young player, with his resilience and determination, is looking forward to maximizing his performance in what will be his second season in the NPFL. He aims to build upon his noteworthy contributions from last season, which included helping his team achieve a 21-game unbeaten streak and securing the FA Cup title.

Impressive Track Record

Nwachukwu’s football career thus far has been quite impressive. He has represented Nigeria at the U-15 and U-17 levels and was called up to the national team for an AFCON qualifier due to his exceptional play. His team, Bendel Insurance, currently holds the sixth position in the NPFL table, with their next game scheduled against Bayelsa United.

Football Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

