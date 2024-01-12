District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses

In a bid to reclaim their winning streak, the girls basketball teams of Permian and Odessa High brace themselves for the upcoming District 2-6A games this Friday. The teams, each recovering from recent losses, display a fervor for victory that’s palpable even before the first whistle blows.

Permian Lady Panthers: Rising from the Ashes

The Permian Lady Panthers, despite holding an 18-11 overall record and a 1-1 standing in the district, were dealt a significant blow in their previous game against Wolfforth Frenship, succumbing to a 74-28 defeat. The sting of this loss, however, has only fueled their determination for the upcoming match against San Angelo Central. The Panthers are set to play at home at the Permian Fieldhouse, their turf where countless victories have been celebrated.

San Angelo Central: The Undefeated Challengers

The Panthers’ adversary, the San Angelo Central team, comes with a 15-10 overall record and an undefeated 2-0 in district play. Basking in the glory of their 54-36 win over Midland Legacy, they pose a significant challenge for the Panthers. The game promises to be a thrilling face-off as the Panthers strive to defend their home ground and the San Angelo Central team seeks to maintain their winning streak.

Odessa High Lady Bronchos: In Pursuit of the First District Victory

Meanwhile, Odessa High’s Lady Bronchos, with a 10-16 overall and 0-2 district record, are embarking on an uphill battle against the Lady Rebels at Midland Legacy. The Bronchos, coming off a narrow 43-38 loss to Midland High, are all set to turn the tables and secure their first district victory in this away game. With the games slated to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, the stage is set for an evening of high-octane basketball.