Disney D23 Convention Expands: New Venues, More Shows at Anaheim's Honda Center

For the first time, Disney's biennial D23 convention is set to expand beyond its traditional Anaheim Convention Center locale, moving some of its most anticipated events to the Honda Center. This strategic shift aims to accommodate the growing number of Disney enthusiasts, offering an unprecedented opportunity for fans to dive deeper into the world of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Ticket options now include exclusive evening presentations and enhanced access across both venues, alongside special celebrations at Disneyland Resort and Angel Stadium.

Expanding the Magic

The decision to incorporate the Honda Center, a renowned indoor sports and entertainment arena, into the D23 convention's footprint reflects Disney's commitment to enhancing the fan experience. With the addition of this venue, attendees can look forward to a more spacious setting for marquee showcases, including the Disney Experiences Showcase and the prestigious Disney Legends ceremony. This expansion enables the convention to significantly increase its capacity for high-demand panels and presentations, thereby offering more fans the chance to participate in these exclusive events.

A New Era of Entertainment

As part of this expansion, the D23 convention will introduce a range of new ticket packages, providing guests with varied levels of access to the festivities. These packages not only grant entry to the daytime activities at the Anaheim Convention Center but also include options for guaranteed seating at the evening shows held at the Honda Center. This move underscores Disney's effort to make the convention more accessible to a broader audience, ensuring that more fans can enjoy the magic of Disney across multiple days of entertainment.

Unparalleled Disney Experience

Beyond the expansion, the D23 convention promises an array of attractions for Disney aficionados. Attendees can expect exclusive looks at upcoming projects from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. The event will feature panels, presentations, and conversations across five stages, alongside immersive shopping spaces and exhibitions. Moreover, shuttle services between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center will be provided, ensuring a seamless experience for guests as they navigate through the expanded offerings.

This strategic enhancement of the D23 convention not only signifies Disney's dedication to its fan community but also sets a new benchmark for fan conventions worldwide. With increased capacity, more tickets, and a wider range of entertainment options, Disney is poised to offer an unprecedented celebration of its legacy and future. Fans can look forward to a truly magical experience as they explore the expanded realms of their favorite Disney stories, characters, and universes.