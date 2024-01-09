Discovery’s ‘Big Little Brawlers’: A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams

The world of professional wrestling is full of larger-than-life characters, but Discovery Channel’s latest reality series, Big Little Brawlers, takes a unique look at a group of athletes who may not share the towering stature of their WWE counterparts, but match them in determination, charisma, and skill. This six-part series focuses on the lives of the Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF) wrestlers, both inside and outside the ring.

Shining a Spotlight on the Undersized Underdogs

Big Little Brawlers features stars like Pinky Shortcake, Syko, Hot Rod, Micro Tiger, and Lil’ Show. However, the central focus remains on Ivar, also known as Dylan Highly. Despite suffering from Osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), Ivar’s immense energy as the promotion’s hype man is contagious. His aspiration to compete in the ring is as strong as that of any other wrestler.

Aspiring to Reach the Pinnacle of Micro Wrestling

The wrestlers aim to climb the ranks of the MWF and perform at Microfest, the biggest event of the year. Ivar’s journey and his excitement about being on television are heartwarming. He cites wrestling legends such as Sting as his inspirations, and he brings his background in announcing sports and leading a rock band to his role within MWF.

Defying the Odds, Inspiring the World

Despite his physical challenges, Ivar works hard to maintain his fitness and hopes to inspire others, especially those with disabilities. The show highlights the dedication, talent, and sacrifices these wrestlers make to entertain fans and pursue their dreams. Their journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity, proving that size doesn’t define capability or success.