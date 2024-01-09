en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Discovery’s ‘Big Little Brawlers’: A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Discovery’s ‘Big Little Brawlers’: A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams

The world of professional wrestling is full of larger-than-life characters, but Discovery Channel’s latest reality series, Big Little Brawlers, takes a unique look at a group of athletes who may not share the towering stature of their WWE counterparts, but match them in determination, charisma, and skill. This six-part series focuses on the lives of the Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF) wrestlers, both inside and outside the ring.

Shining a Spotlight on the Undersized Underdogs

Big Little Brawlers features stars like Pinky Shortcake, Syko, Hot Rod, Micro Tiger, and Lil’ Show. However, the central focus remains on Ivar, also known as Dylan Highly. Despite suffering from Osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), Ivar’s immense energy as the promotion’s hype man is contagious. His aspiration to compete in the ring is as strong as that of any other wrestler.

Aspiring to Reach the Pinnacle of Micro Wrestling

The wrestlers aim to climb the ranks of the MWF and perform at Microfest, the biggest event of the year. Ivar’s journey and his excitement about being on television are heartwarming. He cites wrestling legends such as Sting as his inspirations, and he brings his background in announcing sports and leading a rock band to his role within MWF.

Defying the Odds, Inspiring the World

Despite his physical challenges, Ivar works hard to maintain his fitness and hopes to inspire others, especially those with disabilities. The show highlights the dedication, talent, and sacrifices these wrestlers make to entertain fans and pursue their dreams. Their journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity, proving that size doesn’t define capability or success.

0
Local News Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
32 mins ago
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
In a unique move to commemorate the University of Michigan’s victorious national championship, Kellogg’s has launched a limited-edition Froot Loops cereal box, taking the celebration of the Wolverines’ win to a whole new level. The special edition box is more than a tribute to the football team; it’s a nod to the history and pride
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
Michigan Wolverines Fans Celebrate National Championship Win in Ann Arbor
2 hours ago
Michigan Wolverines Fans Celebrate National Championship Win in Ann Arbor
Anambra State Government Suspends Traditional Ruler for Unauthorized Conferment of Chieftaincy Title
4 hours ago
Anambra State Government Suspends Traditional Ruler for Unauthorized Conferment of Chieftaincy Title
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
44 mins ago
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
North Carolina Faces Weather Crisis and Controversy Over New Buc'ees Location
1 hour ago
North Carolina Faces Weather Crisis and Controversy Over New Buc'ees Location
Franz Beckenbauer's Death: Viewer Backlash Against 'Jeremy Vine' Show
2 hours ago
Franz Beckenbauer's Death: Viewer Backlash Against 'Jeremy Vine' Show
Latest Headlines
World News
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
20 seconds
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
2 mins
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
2 mins
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
2 mins
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
3 mins
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
4 mins
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
4 mins
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
4 mins
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
4 mins
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
8 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
39 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app