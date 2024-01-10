Dirty Dango Confirms Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling

Professional wrestling sensation, Dirty Dango, has officially extended his contract with TNA Wrestling. The news was confirmed during an enlightening interview on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz. Dango, who previously wrestled under the name Fandango in WWE, inked a fresh deal of an unspecified duration, a buoyant follow-up to his one-year contract that began in January 2023.

Reignited Passion for Wrestling

Dirty Dango candidly shared insights into his wrestling career, revealing that he had initially planned to wrestle till the age of 40 before contemplating a slower pace. However, his tenure at TNA has sparked a resurgence of his passion for the sport, pushing him to continue beyond his self-prescribed age cap.

An Unparalleled Locker Room Atmosphere

During the interview, Dango spoke with unbridled admiration about the TNA locker room, hailing it as one of the finest he has graced in his illustrious career. He compared the camaraderie to a reunion, given the familiarity bred from his previous tenure with TNA in 2003, and subsequent encounters over the years.

Notable Locker Room Personalities

Among the notable names he pulled from the locker room include Scott D’Amore, Shelley, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer. These interactions, coupled with the overall atmosphere at TNA Wrestling, have played a pivotal role in his decision to extend his stay with the company.

This interview served as a window into Dirty Dango’s career trajectory and underscored his growing affinity towards TNA Wrestling’s working environment. With this contract extension, fans can look forward to more dynamic performances from the wrestling powerhouse.