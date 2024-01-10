en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Dirty Dango Confirms Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Dirty Dango Confirms Contract Extension with TNA Wrestling

Professional wrestling sensation, Dirty Dango, has officially extended his contract with TNA Wrestling. The news was confirmed during an enlightening interview on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz. Dango, who previously wrestled under the name Fandango in WWE, inked a fresh deal of an unspecified duration, a buoyant follow-up to his one-year contract that began in January 2023.

Reignited Passion for Wrestling

Dirty Dango candidly shared insights into his wrestling career, revealing that he had initially planned to wrestle till the age of 40 before contemplating a slower pace. However, his tenure at TNA has sparked a resurgence of his passion for the sport, pushing him to continue beyond his self-prescribed age cap.

An Unparalleled Locker Room Atmosphere

During the interview, Dango spoke with unbridled admiration about the TNA locker room, hailing it as one of the finest he has graced in his illustrious career. He compared the camaraderie to a reunion, given the familiarity bred from his previous tenure with TNA in 2003, and subsequent encounters over the years.

Notable Locker Room Personalities

Among the notable names he pulled from the locker room include Scott D’Amore, Shelley, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer. These interactions, coupled with the overall atmosphere at TNA Wrestling, have played a pivotal role in his decision to extend his stay with the company.

This interview served as a window into Dirty Dango’s career trajectory and underscored his growing affinity towards TNA Wrestling’s working environment. With this contract extension, fans can look forward to more dynamic performances from the wrestling powerhouse.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
19 seconds ago
ESPN's Early Season Baseball Schedule Spotlighting Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers
ESPN’s 2024 early season baseball schedule is set to prominently feature Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking two of the network’s first three ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ telecasts. The lineup includes the Dodgers’ opening season games, along with other Sunday night picks throughout the season. Shohei Ohtani’s Move to the Dodgers Ohtani, a former
ESPN's Early Season Baseball Schedule Spotlighting Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers
Golf Drives $100m Milestone for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
2 mins ago
Golf Drives $100m Milestone for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
2 mins ago
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
1 min ago
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
2 mins ago
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
2 mins ago
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
20 seconds
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
1 min
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
2 mins
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
2 mins
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
2 mins
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
2 mins
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
2 mins
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
3 mins
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
4 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app