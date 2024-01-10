Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions’ India Tour

Dinesh Karthik, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, is set to lend his expertise to the England Lions as a batting consultant for their imminent tour of India. Starting from January 17, the Lions will engage in three four-day matches against the India A team in Ahmedabad. Karthik’s tenure with the team will span nine days, from January 10 to 18.

The Coaching Team

England’s coaching staff for the tour boasts a blend of experience and familiarity with Indian conditions. Alongside Karthik, the coaching team includes England Men’s Elite Pace Bowling Coach Neil Killeen, former England internationals Ian Bell and Graeme Swann, and full-time coaches Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson. While Bell and Swann have been integral to the Lions’ setups over the past year, their roles will continue in coaching and mentoring.

Expectations from Karthik

Mo Bobat, England Men’s Performance Director, expressed his delight at having Karthik on board. Karthik’s extensive experience and success at Test level in Indian conditions make him a valuable asset. His insights will provide the young English players with the local knowledge they need, especially ahead of the much-anticipated Test series between India and England.

England Lions Squad

The England Lions’ team includes a mix of potential and experience, with players such as Josh Bohannon leading the team. Other members of the squad include Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, and James Rew.