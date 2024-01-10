en English
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions’ India Tour

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Dinesh Karthik, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, is set to lend his expertise to the England Lions as a batting consultant for their imminent tour of India. Starting from January 17, the Lions will engage in three four-day matches against the India A team in Ahmedabad. Karthik’s tenure with the team will span nine days, from January 10 to 18.

The Coaching Team

England’s coaching staff for the tour boasts a blend of experience and familiarity with Indian conditions. Alongside Karthik, the coaching team includes England Men’s Elite Pace Bowling Coach Neil Killeen, former England internationals Ian Bell and Graeme Swann, and full-time coaches Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson. While Bell and Swann have been integral to the Lions’ setups over the past year, their roles will continue in coaching and mentoring.

Expectations from Karthik

Mo Bobat, England Men’s Performance Director, expressed his delight at having Karthik on board. Karthik’s extensive experience and success at Test level in Indian conditions make him a valuable asset. His insights will provide the young English players with the local knowledge they need, especially ahead of the much-anticipated Test series between India and England.

England Lions Squad

The England Lions’ team includes a mix of potential and experience, with players such as Josh Bohannon leading the team. Other members of the squad include Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, and James Rew.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

