Dillon Jones Secures Fourth Big Sky Player of the Week Award

Exemplifying the spirit of sportsmanship and sheer tenacity, Dillon Jones of Weber State University’s basketball team has once again proven his prowess on the court by bagging his fourth Big Sky Player of the Week award. The announcement came on January 2, following Jones’ outstanding performances against Montana and Montana State that led the Wildcats to decisive victories.

Trailblazing Performances

Against Montana, Jones netted 15 points, contributing significantly to the Wildcats’ 93-63 win. However, it was in the game against Montana State where he truly shone. Achieving a career-high, Jones scored 29 points, snagged 13 rebounds, made six assists, and pocketed four steals, guiding his team to an 86-64 triumph. His weekly average stood at an impressive 22 points, nine rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals.

Unparalleled Achievement

In a testament to his all-round abilities, Jones is the only player in the nation leading the Big Sky in scoring, rebounding, and assists. His journey with the Wildcats over three-plus seasons has seen him earn the Player of the Week honor a whopping 12 times. His consistent improvement since his freshman year, where he was the leading rebounder and Big Sky Freshman of the Year, has been remarkable.

Legacy at Weber State

Jones holds a unique place in Weber State’s history. He is the only player with at least 1,000 career points, 800 rebounds, 250 assists, and 100 steals, making him a unanimous selection to the All-Big Sky first team. His talent has also been recognized beyond college, with participation in the G League and NBA Draft combines.

As the Wildcats prepare to face the Montana State Bobcats again on December 30, all eyes will be on Jones. His performances so far promise another thrilling game and perhaps more accolades to add to his growing list of achievements.