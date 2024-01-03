en English
Sports

Dillon Jones Secures Fourth Big Sky Player of the Week Award

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST


Exemplifying the spirit of sportsmanship and sheer tenacity, Dillon Jones of Weber State University’s basketball team has once again proven his prowess on the court by bagging his fourth Big Sky Player of the Week award. The announcement came on January 2, following Jones’ outstanding performances against Montana and Montana State that led the Wildcats to decisive victories.

Trailblazing Performances

Against Montana, Jones netted 15 points, contributing significantly to the Wildcats’ 93-63 win. However, it was in the game against Montana State where he truly shone. Achieving a career-high, Jones scored 29 points, snagged 13 rebounds, made six assists, and pocketed four steals, guiding his team to an 86-64 triumph. His weekly average stood at an impressive 22 points, nine rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals.

Unparalleled Achievement

In a testament to his all-round abilities, Jones is the only player in the nation leading the Big Sky in scoring, rebounding, and assists. His journey with the Wildcats over three-plus seasons has seen him earn the Player of the Week honor a whopping 12 times. His consistent improvement since his freshman year, where he was the leading rebounder and Big Sky Freshman of the Year, has been remarkable.

Legacy at Weber State

Jones holds a unique place in Weber State’s history. He is the only player with at least 1,000 career points, 800 rebounds, 250 assists, and 100 steals, making him a unanimous selection to the All-Big Sky first team. His talent has also been recognized beyond college, with participation in the G League and NBA Draft combines.

As the Wildcats prepare to face the Montana State Bobcats again on December 30, all eyes will be on Jones. His performances so far promise another thrilling game and perhaps more accolades to add to his growing list of achievements.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

