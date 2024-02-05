Diego Rubio Joins Austin FC: A Boost for the Club's Attack

In a significant development for Major League Soccer (MLS), Austin FC has confirmed the signing of Chilean forward Diego Rubio. Known for his scoring prowess, Rubio has signed a one-year contract, with an option for extension in 2025.

Distinguished Track Record

The 30-year-old forward has a distinguished career in the MLS, boasting 55 goals and 35 assists in 171 appearances, playoffs included. His stint in the league comprises three seasons with Sporting KC and five with Colorado Rapids. Rubio's best season was in 2022 when he netted 16 goals and provided seven assists in 30 games for Colorado.

A Temporary Dip in Form

Last season, however, saw a dip in Rubio's form, with only three goals and four assists in 16 games. Despite this, Austin FC has acknowledged Rubio's potential and experience, believing his goal-scoring capabilities will mesh well with the club's playing style.

International Exposure and Future Prospects

Rubio's international career includes 12 appearances for the Chilean Men's National Team, with his most recent in March 2023. His contract designations with Austin FC encompass domestic and senior roster spots. On joining Austin FC, Rubio expressed his excitement, citing the fervor of the fans and the atmosphere at Q2 Stadium as key attractions.