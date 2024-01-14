en English
Didier Cohen’s Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Didier Cohen’s Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique

Former reality TV star Didier Cohen, renowned for his stint on Australia’s Next Top Model, has left his fans in awe with a stunning physical transformation. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a video that showcased his dramatically enhanced musculature and an intense red complexion, a stark departure from his previously slender build and boyish charm.

A New Look for a New Chapter

Cohen, flaunting a shaved head and a muscular build reminiscent of action star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is a far cry from the figure fans became accustomed to during his time on Australia’s Next Top Model in 2015. His transformation marks a striking new chapter in his public persona. Cohen, who first caught the public eye after moving to Australia from Los Angeles at the tender age of 17, has been a constant fixture on Australian television screens. He gained fame on Channel Seven’s Beauty and the Geek, went on to participate in The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, and eventually joined Australia’s Next Top Model as a mentor.

Embracing Parenthood

In December 2021, Cohen and his fiancée Chanel Wolf celebrated a significant milestone in their lives, welcoming their first child, a daughter named Marigold Love Cohen. This pivotal life event might well have been a driving force behind Cohen’s decision to overhaul his image and adopt a more robust, action-oriented physique. The fact that the transformation took place in a gym in Mexico adds an element of intrigue to the equation.

The Power of Transformation

Cohen’s dramatic transformation serves as a testament to the power of change, both internal and external, and the capacity we have to redefine our own identities. It is a reminder that public figures, just like the rest of us, continue to evolve, adapt, and transform throughout their lives. As Cohen embarks on this new journey of fatherhood and fitness, he continues to captivate his fans and followers with his resolve and determination.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

