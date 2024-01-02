Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stock is clinging to a steady position, despite a minor decline of 0.1% to $146.80, even as D.A. Davidson raised its price target to $183 from $166. The stock has registered a significant 40.9% hike over the past three months, supported by its 20-day moving average, and is almost back to its position before a 24.2% fall in mid-August.

Low Implied Volatility and Bullish Trends

Indications of potential growth are visible in the stock’s performance amidst low implied volatility (IV), a circumstance that historically has aligned with bullish trends for the stock. Historical data reveals that whenever Dick’s Sporting Goods’ stock has traded close to its 52-week high with a Schaeffer’s Volatility Index (SVI) within the lower 20th percentile of its annual range, the stock has shown an upward trend one month later 80% of the time, averaging an 8.4% rise.

Currently, with an SVI of 27% in the low 9th percentile, a similar surge would propel the stock above $159, potentially setting new records.

Short Interest and Possible Buying Pressure

Moreover, the current short interest in the stock is 12% of the available float, which could result in notable buying pressure as short sellers cover their positions. This is estimated to take nearly five days at the stock’s average trading volume, potentially providing additional push to the price.

Analyst Ratings and Forecasts

Based on the ratings issued by 21 analysts in the past year, the consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods stock is ‘Hold’. This is based on the current 12 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for DKS. The average twelve-month price prediction for Dick’s Sporting Goods stands at $144.27, with a high price target of $200.00 and a low price target of $115.00.

Analysts predict an upside of 18.41% for Dick’s Sporting Goods stock based on their 12-month forecasts. Among the institutions that have rated Dick’s Sporting Goods in the past 90 days are Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Telsey Advisory Group, Truist Financial, and Wedbush.