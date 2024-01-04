en English
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash

As the frosty North Dakota winter sets in, the Dickinson Midgets wrestling team is returning to their home turf to bring some heat to the mat. The team, fresh off an impressive run in non-conference events in December, is raring to showcase their wrestling prowess in a home event on January 3rd. The event will see the Midgets hosting the Sydney Eagles and Glasgow Scotties from Montana, as well as the home state Killdeer Cowboys.

Boys’ Team on a Winning Streak

The boys’ matchups, which are decided on the day of the event, ensure that each wrestler gets a chance to compete. The boys’ team, currently on a nine-dual win streak, holds a respectable fifth position in the Western Dakota Association (WDA) standings. Their current record stands at an impressive 12-3 overall.

Head Coach Trevor Conrad, who has been nurturing talent at Dickinson High School for seven years, lauds his wrestlers for their tenacity. Among the standouts, Senior Colton King and sophomore Jake Glaser have carved a niche for themselves, holding top spots in their respective weight classes.

Girls’ Team Making Significant Strides

The girls’ wrestling team, on the other hand, is also faring exceptionally well. They boast an undefeated 7-0 record in duals and are ranked second in the WDA standings. Four of their athletes have earned state rankings, reflecting the team’s depth and competitiveness. The girls’ team is evidently focused on building a solid foundation with sights set on peaking in February.

Community Support Fuels Success

The Midgets’ success cannot be attributed solely to the athletes and the coaching staff. The Dickinson community has rallied around their young athletes, providing a crucial support system. This unwavering support is reflected in the successful performances of both the boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

