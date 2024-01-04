en English
Hockey

Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season

With the ringing in of the new year, the Dickinson Midgets boys hockey team is setting their sights on a prosperous 2023 season. The team is currently holding a commendable fourth position in the Western Dakota Association, exhibiting a promising 4-3 regional record and a 6-4 overall record.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite a series of hurdles, including four defeats with two ending in a significant point deficit of 3-14, the Midgets have demonstrated a remarkable resilience. A shining example of their determination is their comeback victory against Bismarck, where they were trailing twice before turning the tables in their favor.

Key Players

Senior athletes Kasey Stengel and Kaeden Krieg have been instrumental in keeping the team’s spirits high. Krieg is leading the charge in terms of points, while Stengel has been delivering crucial goals at critical junctures of the game. In the net, junior goalie Bryce Kadrmas has proven himself to be a reliable guardian with an impressive 89.5% save percentage.

Looking Ahead

The Midgets’ next face-off is set against Jamestown at their home ground, the West River Ice Center, where they have maintained a robust home record. Meanwhile, the girls team is also riding a wave of determination as they have managed to secure consecutive wins both at the start and end of the year. They are set to resume their season with conference matchups, their next opponent being the Mandan Braves.

In parallel, the Dickinson Midgets girls and boys wrestling teams are also making strides. The girls team has been undefeated with a 7-0 record in duals, and the boys team is riding a high with a nine-dual win streak. Several wrestlers from both teams have earned state rankings, with the boys team currently sitting as the sixth-best team in the state and the fourth-best team in the West Region.

0
Hockey
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

