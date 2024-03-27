Diamondbacks Clinch Deal with Jordan Montgomery for $25M, Strengthening Pitching Roster

After an extended period of free agency deliberations, Jordan Montgomery, formerly of the Texas Rangers and a key player in their 2023 World Series victory, has officially signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The agreement, worth $25 million, arrives just in time for the MLB Opening Day, marking a significant addition to the Diamondbacks' pitching lineup. Montgomery's contract also includes a player option for the next season, setting the stage for his potential continued presence in Arizona's rotation.

Advertisment

Strategic Acquisition for Diamondbacks

Arizona's pursuit of Montgomery was driven by a pressing need for experienced starting pitching, especially in light of Eduardo Rodriguez's injury. Montgomery's 2023 performance, showcasing a 3.42 ERA over 121 innings with the St. Louis Cardinals and a subsequent 2.79 ERA in 67.2 innings with the Rangers, made him a sought-after free agent. His ability to maintain precision with his fastball and curveball, culminating in a career-high 166 strikeouts, underscores the value he brings to the Diamondbacks' pitching staff.

Montgomery's Resilient Career

Advertisment

Montgomery's journey has been marked by resilience, particularly following his recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2019. His post-surgery performance has been commendable, with a notable improvement in 2021, demonstrating his durability and skill. Joining the Diamondbacks, Montgomery is expected to bolster a rotation that includes promising talents such as Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt. This strategic move by Arizona underscores their commitment to building a competitive team in the challenging NL West division.

Implications for the Diamondbacks' Future

The acquisition of Jordan Montgomery is more than just a short-term boost for the Diamondbacks; it represents a calculated effort to enhance their pitching arsenal in pursuit of divisional dominance. With Montgomery's track record of success, especially in high-stakes games, Arizona is positioning itself as a formidable contender. As the MLB season progresses, all eyes will be on Montgomery and the Diamondbacks, with the potential for this partnership to significantly impact the team's performance and standing in the league.