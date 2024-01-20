Dialog Netball Championships: Semi-Final Lineup Confirmed with HNB Leading the Charge

The pulsating heart of Sri Lanka's netball scene, the Dialog Netball Championships, has entered its semi-final stage. In the quarterfinals held at the Albert F. Peiris Stadium in Wennappuwa, four teams emerged victorious, securing their berths in the next round. Among them, Hatton National Bank (HNB), the reigning champions, demonstrated their dominance with a convincing 31-7 win over KDU.

Path to the Semi-Finals

With a sixth consecutive championship in their sights, HNB proved too strong for KDU. Their commanding performance underlines their status as favorites for the title. Similarly, last year's runners-up, the Air Force, advanced to the semi-finals with a 25-8 triumph against the Army, proving once again their mettle on the court.

The Port Authority and the Navy, too, showed their prowess in the quarterfinals. Facing off against Kalutara HFC and Kurunegala, respectively, they emerged victorious with scores of 33-16 and 20-3. These decisive victories speak volumes about their potential for the upcoming rounds.

Upcoming Semi-Final Clashes

The stage is set for a day of intense netball action. The semi-finals are slated to kick off at 8:00 a.m., with HNB taking on the Navy. This match offers the thrilling prospect of seeing the champions and their naval challengers go head-to-head. Following this, the Air Force will face the Port Authority, a clash that promises to be as riveting as the first.

A Day of Champions

As the sun reaches its zenith, the final match of the Dialog Netball Championships will take center stage. Set to begin at 2:00 p.m., this climactic face-off encapsulates the spirit of competitive netball. Fans around the globe will be watching as the day unfolds, eager to see which team will lift the coveted trophy this year.