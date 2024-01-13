en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series

In a significant development, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, a rising cricket star from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has been named in the India Test team for the first time. The 22-year-old has been selected for the initial two Tests against England, marking a key milestone in his already promising career. This decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows Jurel’s robust performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhruv Jurel’s Road to the Test Squad

A powerhouse of talent, Jurel has made his presence felt in the cricketing circuit with stellar performances in domestic T20, Ranji Trophy, and List A cricket. In the last IPL season, he was a crucial player for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 152 runs in 13 matches at an impressive strike rate of 172.73. Notably, his performance in the IPL earned him retention for the upcoming season, further cementing his position as one to watch in the cricketing world.

Beyond the IPL, Jurel’s career progression has been steady and noteworthy. He represented the country in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup and was also part of the India A team that traveled to South Africa. Across 15 First-class matches, he has scored a total of 790 runs, including a century and five fifties, indicating his potential for high-scoring innings.

India’s Squad for England Tests

The BCCI announced a 16-man squad for the first two Tests against England, a team that includes several prominent players such as Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain). However, there are notable absences – Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami are not part of the squad due to mental fatigue and injury, respectively. The squad also witnesses changes in the bowling department, with Prasidh Krishna left out and Avesh Khan retaining his spot after a commendable performance for India A during the South Africa tour.

The Upcoming Test Series

The two Tests against England will be held in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, with the first match commencing on January 25 and the second on February 2. Jurel’s inclusion in this series could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his cricketing journey, and fans and experts alike will be keen to see how he performs on the grand stage of Test cricket.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
13 mins ago
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
In a riveting upcoming duel, the Joburg Super Kings are preparing to face MI Cape Town in the fourth match of the SA20 2024 cricket league. The face-off is set to take place at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, a fortress for the Super Kings. The stakes are high, given the turbulent weather conditions that
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
8 hours ago
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Cricket Team Honors Late Teammate Amid Ongoing Death Investigation
9 hours ago
Cricket Team Honors Late Teammate Amid Ongoing Death Investigation
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
5 hours ago
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
7 hours ago
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
8 hours ago
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
Latest Headlines
World News
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
51 seconds
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
57 seconds
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
1 min
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
2 mins
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
2 mins
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
2 mins
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
3 mins
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
3 mins
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
5 mins
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app