Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series

In a significant development, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, a rising cricket star from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has been named in the India Test team for the first time. The 22-year-old has been selected for the initial two Tests against England, marking a key milestone in his already promising career. This decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows Jurel’s robust performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhruv Jurel’s Road to the Test Squad

A powerhouse of talent, Jurel has made his presence felt in the cricketing circuit with stellar performances in domestic T20, Ranji Trophy, and List A cricket. In the last IPL season, he was a crucial player for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 152 runs in 13 matches at an impressive strike rate of 172.73. Notably, his performance in the IPL earned him retention for the upcoming season, further cementing his position as one to watch in the cricketing world.

Beyond the IPL, Jurel’s career progression has been steady and noteworthy. He represented the country in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup and was also part of the India A team that traveled to South Africa. Across 15 First-class matches, he has scored a total of 790 runs, including a century and five fifties, indicating his potential for high-scoring innings.

India’s Squad for England Tests

The BCCI announced a 16-man squad for the first two Tests against England, a team that includes several prominent players such as Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain). However, there are notable absences – Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami are not part of the squad due to mental fatigue and injury, respectively. The squad also witnesses changes in the bowling department, with Prasidh Krishna left out and Avesh Khan retaining his spot after a commendable performance for India A during the South Africa tour.

The Upcoming Test Series

The two Tests against England will be held in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, with the first match commencing on January 25 and the second on February 2. Jurel’s inclusion in this series could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his cricketing journey, and fans and experts alike will be keen to see how he performs on the grand stage of Test cricket.