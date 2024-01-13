en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket

Dhruv Jurel, an emerging cricket talent, has conquered challenges to secure a spot in the India squad for the first two Tests of the home series against England, beginning on January 25. Jurel’s cricketing journey, marked by initial rejection and numerous adversities, is a tale of resilience and determination.

Early Setbacks and Breakthrough

His entrance into the cricketing world was met with a setback when Jurel, eager to prove himself as a batter, was not selected during his first trials. However, following the advice of his coach, Parvendra Yadav, he decided to try out as a wicketkeeper-batter. This switch proved successful as he made it as a standby for the Uttar Pradesh team in the Under-14 Raj Singh Dungarpur Trophy.

Destiny gave him a chance to shine when he played in the final match against Madhya Pradesh. He seized the opportunity, scoring a remarkable 137 runs, which contributed significantly to his team’s victory.

Family Support and Perseverance

Despite his father’s initial opposition to his cricketing pursuits, Jurel persevered. His mother played a crucial role in his journey, selling her gold chain to buy his cricket kit. Their support, coupled with his unwavering dedication, led to consistent performances at various levels. These included the Under-19 World Cup, Asia Cup, domestic age group matches, and senior-level cricket for Uttar Pradesh.

Achievements and Future Prospects

With 790 runs in just 15 first-class matches and an impressive start in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, Jurel’s talent and dedication to the sport are evident. Although his chances of making it to the Test playing XI are slim due to the presence of other established players like KL Rahul and KS Bharat, Jurel remains committed to learning and growing in the sport.

His coach, Yadav, has commended his dedication and ability to analyze the game, predicting a long and successful career for Jurel in the Indian cricket team. Jurel’s journey serves as a testament to his hard work and determination, proving that setbacks can be stepping stones to success.

0
Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
2 hours ago
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
In a startling revelation that has shaken the foundations of Sri Lankan cricket, former cricketer Charith Senanayake has brought forth serious allegations against the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Senanayake, who has been closely associated with the cricket fraternity in the country, has pointed fingers at the team owners of the LPL, alleging them of having
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
6 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
6 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
3 hours ago
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
5 hours ago
Yuvraj Singh: Mentoring Indian Cricket's Future
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
6 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
23 seconds
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
25 seconds
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
52 seconds
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
2 mins
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
3 mins
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
3 mins
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
3 mins
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
4 mins
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
33 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
40 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
43 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app