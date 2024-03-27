Dhananjaya de Silva Soars in ICC Rankings with Twin Tons Against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva's spectacular performance in the first Test against Bangladesh has catapulted him up the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, marking a significant milestone in his career. Scoring double centuries in Sylhet, de Silva has not only led his team to a 328-run victory but also achieved a new career-high rating, spotlighting his growing influence in international cricket.

Rising Stars: De Silva and Mendis Make Their Mark

The latest rankings update from the International Cricket Council (ICC) witnessed a remarkable leap for de Silva, who ascended a whopping 15 places to become the 14th ranked Test batter globally. This achievement follows his scores of 102 and 108 in the two innings against Bangladesh, propelling him to a career-best 695 rating points. His teammate, Kamindu Mendis, who also notched up twin centuries in the match, re-entered the batting rankings at joint 64th place, showcasing the depth of talent within the Sri Lankan squad.

Impressive Gains for Sri Lankan Bowlers

Not to be overshadowed, Sri Lanka's bowling attack made noticeable advancements in the rankings. Right-arm pacer Kasun Rajitha moved up six places to 38th overall after securing a five-wicket haul in the second innings, contributing significantly to the team's victory. His compatriots, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara, also climbed the rankings, achieving new personal bests. This collective performance underlines the balanced strength of the Sri Lankan cricket team, both in batting and bowling.

Global Rankings: A Broader Perspective

While Sri Lankan players enjoyed significant advancements, the rankings also highlighted the stable positions of top players from other nations. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin continued to lead the Test rankings for all-rounders, demonstrating the competitive nature of international cricket. Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan and de Silva himself were among the notable movers, underscoring the dynamic shifts that performances in a single series can bring about in player rankings.

This remarkable leap in the ICC rankings for Dhananjaya de Silva and his teammates is not just a testament to their individual talents but also a beacon of hope for Sri Lankan cricket. As these players continue to evolve and make their mark on the international stage, the potential for Sri Lanka to ascend in the global cricket hierarchy grows stronger. This achievement in the rankings is a clear indicator of the bright future that lies ahead for the team, provided they maintain this level of performance and consistency.