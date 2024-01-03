en English
DFS Pro Mike McClure’s Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Professional daily Fantasy sports (DFS) player and predictive data engineer at SportsLine, Mike McClure, with a staggering $2 million in career winnings, is a reliable source for crafting optimal NBA DFS lineups. His predictive model, which simulates games 10,000 times, provides an invaluable edge to players. As the 2023-24 NBA season heads towards a 12-game slate, DFS players are turning their attention to the highly anticipated Bucks vs. Pacers game. With a high over/under of 257.5, the game promises to be a rich source for points.

A Balanced Approach to Winning

Among the lineup selections, the NBA DFS player pool is teeming with stars like Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite the lure of these high-profile players, McClure emphasizes the importance of balance. He advises players to seek exposure to those who can deliver high value, such as Josh Giddey and Donovan Mitchell.

High-Value Players to Watch

Giddey, priced reasonably at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel, has been delivering strong performances despite lower overall production this season. On the other hand, Mitchell, listed at $9,500 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel, is averaging high across points, assists, rebounds, and steals. He also has the added advantage of facing a weak defensive team in the Washington Wizards.

Strategic Picks for Victory

Facing the Chicago Bulls, Joel Embiid’s return to the court raises questions among daily Fantasy basketball players about his expected performance and impact on the team. McClure’s analysis of NBA DFS picks, covering players like Chris Paul and Jaren Jackson Jr., offers crucial insights. These insights and recommendations are essential in shaping the strategies of DFS players for the upcoming games and could well be the difference between winning or losing.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

