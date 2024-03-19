DFB Launches 'Football Time is the Best Time Against Racism' Ahead of Euro 2024

The German Football Federation (DFB) is spearheading a significant initiative to root out racism from the beautiful game, introducing 'Football Time is the Best Time Against Racism' campaign. This innovative approach, set to unfold before the European Championship, combines social media outreach and grassroots actions to foster inclusivity and combat discrimination in football. Bernd Neuendorf, DFB's president, emphasized the campaign's holistic aim to engage not just players but also fans and families, underscoring the pervasive nature of racism beyond the professional arenas.
Engaging Fans and Clubs
The initiative begins with a compelling video message and a pilot project in the Northeast German Football Association, with plans to extend these efforts nationwide by 2025. The strategy seeks to leverage the collective power of the football community, encouraging spectators, parents, and amateur clubs to take a stand against racism. This move comes in response to the online racist abuse faced by the German Under-17 team, signaling the federation's commitment to identifying and penalizing perpetrators in collaboration with legal authorities.
Voices from the Field
Gerald Asamoah's experiences highlight the personal toll of racism in football. Despite achieving national hero status, Asamoah encountered racist abuse, underscoring the need for continuous dialogue and action. His optimism about the potential for change, especially with Euro 2024 on the horizon, underscores the campaign's significance. The involvement of Reem Alabali-Radovan, Germany's federal commissioner for migration, refugees, and integration, further illustrates the campaign's broader societal implications, pointing out the role of local football clubs as essential integration platforms for migrants.
A Collective Effort Against Racism
The initiative represents a pivotal step towards eradicating racism in football, from youth leagues to the professional stage. Asamoah's wish for a world without racism reflects the campaign's ultimate goal: to foster a football culture where everyone, regardless of background, feels valued and included. By addressing racism on and off the pitch, the DFB aims to set a precedent for sports organizations worldwide, demonstrating the transformative power of football in promoting social justice and equality.