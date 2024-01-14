en English
Fashion

Dexter Tan: The Sneaker Collector Cultivating a Community

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
In the realm of sneaker culture, Dexter Tan, a 35-year-old educator and co-founder of Sole Superior, stands as a towering figure. With a staggering collection of around 300 pairs, Tan’s passion for sneakers, that has been ignited at the tender age of 16, has only intensified with time. His first aspiration was the Nike Easter Air Force 1s, but fate handed him Nike Terminator Lows, marking the beginning of a lifelong pursuit.

A Passion Spanning Brands and Generations

Over the years, Tan’s collection has expanded beyond Nike to embrace other renowned brands like New Balance and Converse. However, his predilection for unique and rare sneakers remains undeterred. This love for sneakers has seeped into his family, with his father also amassing an impressive collection.

The Annual Sneakerhead Gathering: Sole Superior

In 2013, Tan took his passion a step further by organizing Sole Superior, an annual event that brings together sneaker enthusiasts to discuss, shop, and trade shoes. Despite a pandemic hiatus, the event has successfully run for several years, becoming a significant fixture in the sneaker culture.

Preserving the Collection

Amongst the gems in Tan’s collection are some truly rare items like the Nike Playstation Air Force 1, Nike Air Force 1 Low Lux Anaconda, and an athletes-only Beijing Olympics Air Force 1. To maintain the pristine condition of these coveted pairs, Tan uses sneaker cases, heat wrap for older pairs, and ziplock bags for newer ones. He also underscores the importance of cleaning shoes properly to preserve them.

Advice for Aspiring Collectors

For those embarking on the journey of sneaker collecting, Tan’s advice is simple yet profound – buy within your means and ensure authenticity. The market is rife with counterfeits, making it crucial for collectors to do thorough research and actively network. After all, the true essence of sneaker collecting lies not just in acquisition, but also in the cultivation of a community and shared passion.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

