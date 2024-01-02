Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker: A Deep Threat on the 2024 NFL Draft Radar

Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker, the 6’2″, 200 lbs receiver from North Carolina, has been making waves in the college football scene. After an impressive run at both Kent State and the Tar Heels, Walker has caught the attention of NFL scouts with his performance and potential. He is known for his top-end speed, making him a potent deep threat. Despite the need for improvement in some areas of his game, his athletic profile fits well within the dynamics of modern NFL offenses.

Performance Highlights and Athletic Profile

Walker has consistently shown his dynamism on the field. As a tall, long-limbed receiver with a sturdy build, he has made his mark with 58 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns at Kent State, and 41 catches for 699 yards and 7 touchdowns with the Tar Heels. His versatility is evident as he has played various positions, displaying good body control and awareness. Walker’s elusiveness post-contact and his burst in open spaces are some of his key strengths, making him a serious threat for opponents.

Areas of Improvement

However, Walker’s game-to-game performance has shown inconsistency, and his route tree appears relatively simple. Concerns also arise from his 10 drops in two years, indicating the need for improved route-running nuance. To cut a more impactful figure in the NFL, Walker needs to polish his route-running skills and reduce his drops. His ability to win at the line of scrimmage and combat press coverage are other areas where improvement is needed.

Projection for the 2024 NFL Draft

Despite these areas for improvement, Walker’s potential is high. He is projected to be selected in the third round of the NFL Draft and is ranked 65th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft Big Board. The New York Jets are among the teams considering drafting elite wide receiver prospects, with Walker being a viable option. His potential impact is rated at 2nd round, with a grade of 7.6. As a premier speed threat in the NFL Draft class, Walker’s selection could see him become a valuable asset for teams seeking a dynamic playmaker.

