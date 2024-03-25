Devonshire Colts' Historic 100% Record Bid Paused by Weather-Induced Match Abandonment

Devonshire Colts' journey towards an unprecedented 100 percent record in the First Division encountered an unexpected hurdle yesterday. Their final game against Boulevard Blazers was abandoned at halftime due to severe weather conditions, putting a temporary halt to their historic achievement. The match, which took place at Goose Gosling Field, began under a light drizzle that escalated into a relentless downpour, leading to unplayable conditions.

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy

With the Colts leading 1-0, thanks to an early goal from Keino Burch, hopes were high for a victorious conclusion to their season. However, as the pitch quickly became waterlogged, the match commissioner and referee Anthony Francis made the decision to abandon the game at halftime. Colts coach Ray Jones voiced his disappointment, suggesting that the match could have proceeded in the second half to test the playability of the pitch. Despite the rain easing up after the decision, the match was called off, leaving the team and its supporters in limbo.

The Wait for Rescheduling

The abrupt pause in their quest has now shifted focus to the Bermuda Football Association (BFA), which is tasked with rescheduling the match. The delay not only affects the Colts' record-breaking aspirations but also the morale of the team, who were eager to conclude their season on a high note. The anticipation builds among fans and players alike as they await the BFA's decision on when the match will be replayed, keeping in mind the logistical challenges that come with organizing such a crucial game towards the season's end.

Community Support Remains Strong

Despite the disappointment, the spirit of the Devonshire Colts and their supporters remains undeterred. Owen Darrell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, was present to honor the team with their medals and league trophy amidst a festive atmosphere. The community's resilience was on full display, with the inclement weather doing little to dampen the spirits of former players, fans, and local dignitaries who came out in support of the Colts. The event underscored the strong community bond and the collective hope for the team's success in their rescheduled match.

The Devonshire Colts' path to making history has encountered a weather-related setback, but the delay has only intensified the anticipation for their next match. As the team and their supporters regroup, their resolve remains strong, setting the stage for an epic conclusion to an already remarkable season. Whether they achieve their 100 percent record or not, the Devonshire Colts have already demonstrated the spirit of champions.