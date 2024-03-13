Devonshire Colts FC Youth Programme Nets Wilton Reinsurance as Lead Sponsor for Four Years

Devonshire Colts have struck a significant deal with Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda, securing the company as the lead sponsor for their youth football programme. This partnership, lasting four years, promises to provide substantial support for the club's developmental age groups from 5 to 15, encompassing 20 coaches and around 125 players. The initiative not only focuses on honing football skills but also emphasizes character building and fostering healthy relationships among young athletes.
Investing in Future Champions
Brendan Kemp, the chief financial officer of Wilton Re, has expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship, noting his personal connection to the club as a parent. Kemp highlights the community's efforts in nurturing young talents from diverse backgrounds through football. "I have been very impressed by the community that Devonshire Colts coaches, parents, and community volunteers have created to uplift young boys and girls," Kemp stated. This sponsorship aims to enhance the programme's offerings, ensuring that the youth, their families, and the wider community benefit from these developmental initiatives.
Building More Than Athletes
Zuri Darrell, president of Devonshire Colts, sees this partnership as a pivotal moment for the club's youth programme. With the support from Wilton Re, the club plans to expand its offerings and solidify its commitment to developing not just skilled footballers but well-rounded individuals who contribute positively to society. "Their shared belief in our principles of sportsmanship, unity, and character is a testament to the progressive work we are doing," Darrell remarked. The club's comprehensive youth football programme welcomes boys and girls from as young as 3 years old, competing in various leagues under the Bermuda Football Association.
Looking Ahead
The collaboration between Devonshire Colts and Wilton Re reiterates the vital role of sports in community development and youth empowerment. As the programme embarks on this new chapter, the focus will be on creating opportunities for growth, success, and shared achievements. The partnership not only promises an enriching football experience for the youth but also lays the groundwork for instilling lifelong values of teamwork, discipline, and integrity. With this support, Devonshire Colts is set to continue its mission of shaping the future of football in Bermuda, one player at a time.