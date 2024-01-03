en English
NFL

Devon Manuel Eyes Transfer: A Potential Breakout Season Ahead

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Devon Manuel Eyes Transfer: A Potential Breakout Season Ahead

The college football transfer portal’s entry period has drawn to a close, leaving many student-athletes poised for a change of scenery. Among those seeking a fresh start is Devon Manuel, a former offensive lineman for the Arkansas Razorbacks, his hulking 6-foot-9, 310-pound frame proving an asset on the field. The lineman, who started the last three of the nine games he was involved in at Arkansas, is reportedly exploring a transfer to the Florida football program.

A Notable Talent in the Mix

Despite his limited playing time at Arkansas due to a training camp injury, Manuel has demonstrated his prowess on the field, earning a commendable pass grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). His performance has caught the eye of the Florida Gators, who, despite recently acquiring offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson from San Diego State Aztecs, are still actively seeking additional talent from the transfer portal to bolster their team.

On the Move

Manuel, who still has three years of eligibility remaining, has been proactive in his endeavor to find a new football home. He has already made official visits to Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kentucky Wildcats and is slated to visit the Missouri Tigers. His transfer could spell a breakout season for him, particularly if he lands a spot with the Florida Gators, a team keen on fortifying their offensive line.

Transfer Portal Dynamics

The dynamics of the transfer portal offer a unique perspective into the evolving landscape of college football. With teams like the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks actively seeking to bolster their ranks from the transfer portal, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time of change for players like Devon Manuel, who are ready to take the leap and carve out a new chapter in their football careers.

NFL
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

