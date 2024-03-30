DeVon Bean Guides Bermuda's Youth at Carifta Games 2024: A Lean Team with High Hopes

DeVon Bean, the national athletics coach, is steering Bermuda's young athletes through the Carifta Games in Grenada with a blend of realism and optimism. With a significantly reduced team size due to injuries and a last-minute withdrawal, Bermuda fields nineteen athletes, down from thirty-one the previous year. Despite the challenges, Bean's expectations remain grounded; he urges the team to perform to the best of their abilities, hoping to make the island proud amidst lowered expectations.

Team Dynamics and Expectations

Bermuda's team, young and relatively inexperienced, enters the competition with several athletes having the potential for more years of competition ahead. This year's squad includes medal hopefuls J'auza James and Jake Brislane, alongside Pria Wilson and Lashee Jones, members of the bronze-winning girls' under-17 4x100 relay team at last year's games. Middle-distance runners Jaeda Grant and Jake Smith also come into the games with consistent performances, raising hopes for podium finishes.

Challenges and Optimism

The reduction in team size poses a significant challenge for Bermuda but also offers an opportunity for young athletes to shine on a big stage. Bean emphasizes the importance of effort and performance over winning, nurturing a supportive environment for the athletes' development. Despite the hurdles, Bean remains optimistic, hinting at the potential for unexpected successes and highlighting the importance of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Looking Ahead

