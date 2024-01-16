De'Von Achane Nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year After Record-Breaking Season

In a striking display of football prowess, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has earned a nomination for the coveted Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award. After a record-breaking 2023 season that saw the rookie set a new bar for the Super Bowl era, Achane now vies for the title alongside five other standout nominees: Houston Texans' QB C.J. Stroud, Detroit Lions' RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions' TE Sam LaPorta, Atlanta Falcons' RB Bijan Robinson, and Los Angeles Rams' WR Puka Nacua.

A Stellar Rookie Season

A third-round pick from Texas A&M, De'Von Achane made a distinct mark in his debut NFL season. Shattering Mercury Morris' 1973 record, Achane established a new NFL benchmark with a formidable average of 7.8 yards-per-carry. His outstanding performance included four 100-yard games, the pinnacle of which was a 203-yard performance that propelled the Dolphins to a staggering 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Contributions Across the Board

However, Achane's influence extended beyond his rushing prowess. The rookie also made significant contributions to the Dolphins' aerial attack, hauling in 27 receptions for an additional 197 yards. His multifaceted skillset proved vital for the Dolphins, as he found the end zone 11 times, tying for the second-most touchdowns ever scored by a Dolphins rookie. These impressive stats underscored Achane's value to the team and solidified his position as a leading contender for the Rookie of the Year honor.

Voting and Recognition

Fans have until February 2 to cast their votes for their choice of Rookie of the Year. The winner will be celebrated during Super Bowl Week with a custom trophy, a fitting recognition for a season of exceptional performances. Whether Achane will be the one lifting the trophy remains to be seen, but his nomination alone is a testament to his remarkable debut season in the NFL.