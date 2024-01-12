en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Devin Rispress Leaves Florida A&M for University of Colorado: What it Means for both Universities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Devin Rispress Leaves Florida A&M for University of Colorado: What it Means for both Universities

Devin Rispress, the former Director of Recruiting for Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) football program, is set to embark on a new journey with the University of Colorado Buffaloes under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders. This pivotal move follows the recent departure of Willie Simmons, FAMU’s former head coach, who recently found a new home at Duke University. However, Rispress’s departure leaves a void in FAMU’s football program, with the university currently grappling with the aftermath of Simmons’s exit and the looming uncertainty of potential recruit Shawn Gibbs from Fort Valley State.

Instrumental in FAMU’s Winning Streak

Rispress’s contribution to FAMU’s success is undoubted. His caliber was particularly demonstrated through his stellar recruitment of top prospects and transfers, ultimately shaping a powerful team that triumphed at the 2023 Celebration Bowl in December. Key players like Marcus Riley and Kelvin Dean, the MVP of the 2023 Celebration Bowl, were among the talents Rispress brought to the FAMU family. His uncanny ability to utilize the transfer portal and retain commitments and signees was a significant factor in FAMU’s 12-1 season in 2023.

A New Dawn for Rispress at Colorado Buffaloes

As Rispress joins the University of Colorado Buffaloes, his expertise in recruiting will be a valuable asset, especially as the Buffaloes are in the process of transitioning to the Big 12. Although Rispress has not yet indicated his specific role within the Buffaloes staff, his proven track record suggests that he will significantly strengthen their football program. Rispress’s move to Colorado is seen as a notable acquisition for Deion Sanders, with Willie Simmons expressing his congratulations to Rispress on social media and acknowledging the magnitude of this acquisition.

FAMU in Search of Stability

The departure of key figures like Simmons and now Rispress poses a challenge for FAMU. With Rispress’s exit marking the end of an era, the university is now in the throes of seeking a new head coach and managing the ripple effects of these personnel changes. Amid the upheaval, FAMU is keenly aware of the task at hand—to not only find a suitable replacement but also maintain the momentum and winning culture that has been so painstakingly built over the years.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth
Taaleem Holdings PJSC, a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE, has announced robust financial results for the first quarter of the 2023/24 period ending November 30, 2023. The company’s top-line growth stood at 11.5% year-over-year (YoY), reaching a record AED 258.7 million. Noteworthy Financial Performance The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth
Oregon and Southwest Washington School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Ahead of Winter Storm
9 mins ago
Oregon and Southwest Washington School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Ahead of Winter Storm
Baltimore Rallies to Save Virtual Learning Program Amid Funding Uncertainty
12 mins ago
Baltimore Rallies to Save Virtual Learning Program Amid Funding Uncertainty
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
2 mins ago
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
Cultural Exchange Programme: St Agnes College and Saint Claret College Embark on a Journey of Cultural Harmony
6 mins ago
Cultural Exchange Programme: St Agnes College and Saint Claret College Embark on a Journey of Cultural Harmony
Penn State Board of Trustees to Hold Public Meeting: Encourages Public Participation
8 mins ago
Penn State Board of Trustees to Hold Public Meeting: Encourages Public Participation
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
2 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
2 mins
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
4 mins
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
5 mins
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
6 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
6 mins
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
6 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app