Devin Rispress Leaves Florida A&M for University of Colorado: What it Means for both Universities

Devin Rispress, the former Director of Recruiting for Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) football program, is set to embark on a new journey with the University of Colorado Buffaloes under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders. This pivotal move follows the recent departure of Willie Simmons, FAMU’s former head coach, who recently found a new home at Duke University. However, Rispress’s departure leaves a void in FAMU’s football program, with the university currently grappling with the aftermath of Simmons’s exit and the looming uncertainty of potential recruit Shawn Gibbs from Fort Valley State.

Instrumental in FAMU’s Winning Streak

Rispress’s contribution to FAMU’s success is undoubted. His caliber was particularly demonstrated through his stellar recruitment of top prospects and transfers, ultimately shaping a powerful team that triumphed at the 2023 Celebration Bowl in December. Key players like Marcus Riley and Kelvin Dean, the MVP of the 2023 Celebration Bowl, were among the talents Rispress brought to the FAMU family. His uncanny ability to utilize the transfer portal and retain commitments and signees was a significant factor in FAMU’s 12-1 season in 2023.

A New Dawn for Rispress at Colorado Buffaloes

As Rispress joins the University of Colorado Buffaloes, his expertise in recruiting will be a valuable asset, especially as the Buffaloes are in the process of transitioning to the Big 12. Although Rispress has not yet indicated his specific role within the Buffaloes staff, his proven track record suggests that he will significantly strengthen their football program. Rispress’s move to Colorado is seen as a notable acquisition for Deion Sanders, with Willie Simmons expressing his congratulations to Rispress on social media and acknowledging the magnitude of this acquisition.

FAMU in Search of Stability

The departure of key figures like Simmons and now Rispress poses a challenge for FAMU. With Rispress’s exit marking the end of an era, the university is now in the throes of seeking a new head coach and managing the ripple effects of these personnel changes. Amid the upheaval, FAMU is keenly aware of the task at hand—to not only find a suitable replacement but also maintain the momentum and winning culture that has been so painstakingly built over the years.