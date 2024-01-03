en English
Sports

Devin Haney’s Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis

The world of professional boxing has been gripped by a revelation about the career plans of rising star Devin Haney. The news broke following a social media post showcasing Haney’s old New Year’s resolution, which divulged his blueprint for success in the ring. The plan revolved around defeating Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko and subsequently moving up to the 140-pound weight class to secure a world title. This disclosure suggests that Haney never had intentions of squaring up against boxing sensations Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in 2023, contrary to what fans were led to believe.

Publicity Play?

It appears that Haney’s strategy was to leverage the names of Stevenson and Davis to garner publicity for himself, without the genuine intention of facing them in the ring. This theory is further supported by the incident that occurred after Haney’s contentious win over Lomachenko. As Stevenson entered the ring, Haney made a swift exit, indicating his reluctance to confront Stevenson.

Weighty Disagreement

Moreover, the prospects of a showdown between Haney and Davis seem dim due to disagreements on weight stipulations. Haney’s team has been unyielding in their refusal to acquiesce to the conditions Davis desires, creating a substantial roadblock in the negotiation process. This impasse has left fans questioning if they will ever witness a bout between these two titans of the boxing world.

Looking Ahead

While Haney’s career trajectory has taken an unexpected turn, his focus remains undeterred. Preparations are underway for a fight against Regis Prograis at the Chase Center in San Francisco, scheduled for December 9, 2023. It’s a pivotal moment for Haney, a stepping stone towards his goal of winning a world title in the 140-pound weight class. As the boxing fraternity watches with bated breath, only time will reveal if Haney’s strategy pays off.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

