Devin Haney’s Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis

The world of professional boxing has been gripped by a revelation about the career plans of rising star Devin Haney. The news broke following a social media post showcasing Haney’s old New Year’s resolution, which divulged his blueprint for success in the ring. The plan revolved around defeating Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko and subsequently moving up to the 140-pound weight class to secure a world title. This disclosure suggests that Haney never had intentions of squaring up against boxing sensations Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in 2023, contrary to what fans were led to believe.

Publicity Play?

It appears that Haney’s strategy was to leverage the names of Stevenson and Davis to garner publicity for himself, without the genuine intention of facing them in the ring. This theory is further supported by the incident that occurred after Haney’s contentious win over Lomachenko. As Stevenson entered the ring, Haney made a swift exit, indicating his reluctance to confront Stevenson.

Weighty Disagreement

Moreover, the prospects of a showdown between Haney and Davis seem dim due to disagreements on weight stipulations. Haney’s team has been unyielding in their refusal to acquiesce to the conditions Davis desires, creating a substantial roadblock in the negotiation process. This impasse has left fans questioning if they will ever witness a bout between these two titans of the boxing world.

Looking Ahead

While Haney’s career trajectory has taken an unexpected turn, his focus remains undeterred. Preparations are underway for a fight against Regis Prograis at the Chase Center in San Francisco, scheduled for December 9, 2023. It’s a pivotal moment for Haney, a stepping stone towards his goal of winning a world title in the 140-pound weight class. As the boxing fraternity watches with bated breath, only time will reveal if Haney’s strategy pays off.