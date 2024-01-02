en English
Devils Lake Firebirds vs Red River Roughriders: A Clash to Remember

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST


In an engaging face-off, the Devils Lake Firebirds and the Red River Roughriders are set to take center stage in a basketball game, notably chosen as the Game of the Week. This thrilling encounter is scheduled for January 2, at 7:15 p.m., ensuring an adrenaline rush for sports enthusiasts. Adding to the excitement, this captivating event will be available for live streaming via the sports broadcasting giant, WDAY Sports+ and will also be telecast on WDAY Xtra.

WDAY Sports+: A Gateway to Riveting Encounters

WDAY Sports+ is not just a platform for broadcasting; it’s a hub that connects sports lovers with their favorite games. With its subscription service, priced at a reasonable $9.99 per month or $100 per year, it provides subscribers with a golden ticket to weekly high school games in North Dakota and western Minnesota. Additionally, it offers exclusive access to games featuring Minnesota State University Moorhead, making it a one-stop destination for sports aficionados.

Restrictions on Bison Games Broadcast

However, while WDAY Sports+ strives to bring the thrill of the game to every household, there is a notable limitation. Subscribers located outside the WDAY-TV broadcast area will not have the capability to watch Bison games live through the platform. Nonetheless, they need not miss out on the action entirely. After the games have concluded, they will be available for viewing on the site, ensuring that every subscriber, irrespective of their location, can enjoy the exhilaration of these matches.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

