Devesh and Sarvesh Dominate Rhythmic Pair Event at Khelo India Youth Games 2023

In a recent display of exceptional coordination and stability, Devesh K and Sarvesh K dominated the Yogasana Rhythmic Pair boys' category at the Rajarathinam stadium. The pair secured the top spot in the Rhythmic Pair event with an impressive score of 127.89 points, clinching the first gold medal for the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Strong Competition and Stellar Performances

Hot on their heels were West Bengal's Avrajit Saha and Nil Sarkar who bagged the silver medal with a close score of 127.57 points. Maharashtra's duo, Khush Ingole and Yadnesh Wankhede, did not lag far behind, taking home the bronze with a commendable score of 127.20 points.

Triumphs in Fencing and Squash

In the realm of Epee fencing, Anbless Gowin N from Tamil Nadu secured victory with a 15-11 win against Zenith SH from Manipur in the boys' event. The girls' Sabre Fencing saw Delhi's Khanak Kaushik outclass Himanshi Negi of Haryana with a 15-9 victory, securing the gold medal.

In the gripping world of squash, Tamil Nadu's L Meyyappan rallied to victory against Dishant Murjani of Rajasthan with a 3-2 score in the boys' singles opening round. Chhavi Saran of Rajasthan emerged victorious against Reiva Nimbalkar of Maharashtra in the girls' event.

Hosts Bag Bronze in Rhythmic Pairs and Sabre Fencing

The hosts, Tamil Nadu, showcased their prowess by securing a bronze in the Yogasana section's girls' Rhythmic Pairs event through Oviyea C and Shivani D, who scored 128.32 points. Jefarlin JS added another bronze for the home state in the girls' Sabre Fencing, further escalating their tally.

The event overall witnessed most seeded players advancing with ease into the pre-quarterfinals, setting the stage for intense and exciting matches in the days to come.