Detroit Tigers Roster Update: Claim Pitcher Devin Sweet, Designate Tyler Nevin for Assignment

In a strategic move towards strengthening their roster ahead of the forthcoming spring training, the Detroit Tigers have claimed right-handed pitcher, Devin Sweet, off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. In a corresponding move, infielder Tyler Nevin has been designated for assignment. These decisions reflect the Tigers' ongoing commitment to bolstering their pitching staff and making necessary adjustments to their lineup.
The Tigers' Roster Shake-Up
The Detroit Tigers' decision to designate Tyler Nevin for assignment comes as a result of his struggles at the major-league level. The 26-year-old has spent three years in the major leagues, playing for the Baltimore Orioles and the Tigers. In his last stint with Detroit in 2023, he featured in 41 games, batting a modest .200 with two home runs and 10 RBI. The former first-round pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2015 now has a week to be traded, released, or sent to the minors.
Devin Sweet's Potential Entry to Tigers' Bullpen
Devin Sweet, on the other hand, made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2023 and has also played for the Oakland Athletics. Despite a rough start with a 1-0 record and a 10.38 ERA over seven games, Sweet's impressive minor league track record offers hope. Notably, he posted a 2.25 ERA with 11 walks and 57 strikeouts in the minors last season, which caught the Tigers' attention. While he isn't a hard thrower, his effective changeup could potentially secure him a spot in the Tigers' bullpen, given the team's reluctance to hand out bullpen innings easily.
Preparing for a Competitive Season
The Detroit Tigers, having finished second in the American League Central last season, are looking to emerge from their rebuilding phase. With the expectation of a healthy rotation featuring Casey Mize, Matt Manning, and Tarik Skubal, the Tigers are also bolstering their ranks with veterans. They have signed Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda and traded for utility player Mark Canha. All these moves signal their readiness for a competitive season. The addition of Sweet and the potential departure of Nevin are part of this larger strategy, marking the team's intent to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.