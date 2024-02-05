Detroit Tigers Revamp Roster, Claim Ingram and Designate Maton for Assignment

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers announced significant updates to their 40-man roster, marking a new chapter in their strategic adjustments. The Tigers have designated utility infielder Nick Maton for assignment, making room for the left-handed reliever Kolton Ingram, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Detroit Tigers Claim Kolton Ingram

The 27-year-old Ingram made his debut in the major leagues with the Angels last season. Despite a challenging start, he displayed potential with a 36% whiff rate and a 33% strikeout rate against big-league hitters. Notably, he also performed commendably in the minor leagues, recording a 2.95 ERA over 61 innings pitched. The Tigers originally drafted Ingram in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and have now reclaimed the promising pitcher.

Nick Maton Designated for Assignment

Also 27, Maton was facing uphill odds to secure a spot on the Tigers' roster this season. His performance last year was marked by a disappointing .173 batting average and a high swing-and-miss rate against off-speed pitches. However, his record in Triple-A was more encouraging, as he posted an .871 OPS for Toledo. Maton, who underwent a knee procedure in November, will now pass through waivers and could return to Toledo if unclaimed.

Further Changes to the Roster

In related news, the Tigers also announced the reassignment of right-handed reliever Devin Sweet. Sweet has been outrighted to Toledo after being designated for reassignment previously to make room for Colt Keith on the roster. This move, along with the recent changes, signifies the Tigers' ongoing efforts to strengthen their bullpen and overall squad ahead of the new season.