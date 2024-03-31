Detroit Tigers' A.J. Hinch Dodges On-Field Car Incident at White Sox Game Opener

During the opening game against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers' manager A.J. Hinch experienced a near-miss incident with a car on Guaranteed Rate Field. The unique player entrance method on March 28, 2024, led to a tense moment for Hinch, underscoring the potential risks of unconventional pregame festivities.

Unexpected Hazard

The event occurred as the White Sox attempted to add flair to their player introductions by driving them onto the field in cars. Photos and social media posts captured the vehicles making their way around the warning track, with one car coming alarmingly close to Hinch. Reflecting on the incident, Hinch remarked on the priority given to the cars and humorously noted his plan to yield to them in the future. This incident highlighted the unexpected hazards that can arise during large-scale sporting events.

Strong Start for the Tigers

Despite the pregame scare, the Detroit Tigers kicked off the 2024 season with a strong performance, securing two consecutive wins against the White Sox. Key players such as Carson Kelly, Mark Canha, and Riley Greene contributed significantly to the victories, with Kelly delivering crucial hits in the seventh and tenth innings of the second game. The Tigers' early success has sparked optimism among players and fans alike, with aspirations of reaching the playoffs and achieving greater accomplishments.

Hinch's Leadership

A.J. Hinch, in his fourth season with the Tigers, has been instrumental in the team's development. Under his guidance, the team improved its record in 2023 and has started the 2024 season on a high note. With a career record of 481-329, Hinch's experience and leadership are vital assets for the Tigers as they aim for postseason success.

The near-miss incident with the car serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of live sports events and the importance of safety precautions. As the Detroit Tigers continue their season, the team's resilience and focus on their goals remain undeterred by the off-field drama. The incident, while alarming, has become a talking point that underscores the unpredictable nature of sports and the importance of maintaining safety at all times.