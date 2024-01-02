Detroit Lions Release Defensive Tackle Isaiah Buggs

In a significant roster move, the Detroit Lions have parted ways with defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. The decision, announced Tuesday, seems to be a strategic measure to accommodate players returning from injuries.

Isaiah Buggs’ Journey with the Lions

Buggs, initially drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, switched his allegiance to the Lions in 2022. He played a pivotal role in the previous season, starting 13 games. His contribution to the team’s defense was rewarded with a two-year contract extension in March of the same year.

Impending Returns Prompt Roster Changes

The Lions are eagerly awaiting the comeback of several key defensive players. Among them are defensive tackle Alim McNeill, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and James Houston. The release of Buggs appears to be a necessary action to make room for these crucial returns.

Future Prospects for Buggs

With Buggs hitting the waiver wire, it remains to be seen which team will claim this potential asset. The defensive tackle’s release could spark a bidding war among teams looking to bolster their defense. However, the recent form of Buggs, who was benched at the start of the season, might be a deciding factor for interested parties.