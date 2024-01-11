Detroit Lions’ Linebacker James Houston Returns to Practice: Implications for Upcoming Game

With a critical match-up against the Los Angeles Rams on the horizon, the Detroit Lions are witnessing notable developments in their practice sessions. Among the most significant is the return of outside linebacker James Houston to full participation. Having been sidelined since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, Houston’s potential return has implications for the Lions’ pass rush, especially considering his record of 8.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss over nine career games.

The Rehabilitation Journey of James Houston

Severely hampered by an ankle injury, Houston had been placed on injured reserve and remained out of action for 15 weeks. Despite the challenging recovery period, the linebacker demonstrated unwavering commitment, training rigorously for the past six weeks to regain his game-ready status. Even amidst head coach Dan Campbell’s expressed uncertainty, Houston remained optimistic and focused on his return.

A Crucial Evaluation Period

Upon Houston’s return to practice, his performance is under scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn underscored the importance of assessing Houston’s effectiveness in practice to determine his readiness for activation for Sunday’s game. His return could be a significant boost to the Lions’ pass rush, considering his past performance.

Other Noteworthy Returns

While Houston’s return is a major development, other players such as Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Jason Cabinda have also returned to practice after previous absences. Their return, along with Houston’s potential activation, could have a profound impact on the Lions’ performance in their upcoming game against the Rams.