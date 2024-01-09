en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Detroit Lions Finale Victory: A Deep Dive into PFF Player Grades

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Detroit Lions Finale Victory: A Deep Dive into PFF Player Grades

In their regular-season finale, the Detroit Lions managed to secure a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. However, not all aspects of the game were deemed exceptional, with Pro Football Focus (PFF) player grades painting a vivid picture of the team’s performance.

Offensive Performance: A Tale of Two Extremes

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond emerged as the offensive stars, earning PFF grades of 91.0 and 90.2 respectively. Their impressive grades were bolstered by their receiving scores, which were significantly amplified by yards after catch (YAC). On the other hand, right guard Graham Glasgow and running back Jahmyr Gibbs found themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum due to their dismal performances in run blocking and pass protection.

Defensive Grades: Hutchinson and Reeves-Maybin Shine

On the defensive side, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin stood out with the highest grades. Their performances contrasted sharply with defensive tackles Benito Jones and Tyson Alualu, who received the lowest grades due to their subpar run defense.

Team Performance: Struggles and Triumphs

The Lions’ team tackling left much to be desired, as evidenced by a disappointing grade of 40.0. Conversely, the team’s pass rush performance was a season best, achieving an impressive grade of 81.9. Punter Jack Fox also had a standout performance, achieving his second-highest grade of the season and averaging a personal record of 53.3 yards per punt.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
Victor Boniface, the star forward for Bayer Leverkusen and the Nigerian national team, has sustained a significant groin injury that will require surgical intervention. Boniface’s injury was identified following an MRI scan, conducted in Cologne, which revealed a muscle tendon injury in his left adductor. Bayer Leverkusen confirmed that Boniface will undergo surgery in the
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
Balancing Act: NFL Analysts' Challenge in Covering Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
3 mins ago
Balancing Act: NFL Analysts' Challenge in Covering Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Life: Timberlake, Swift, and the NFL Playoffs
4 mins ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Life: Timberlake, Swift, and the NFL Playoffs
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
1 min ago
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
2 mins ago
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
Jared Goff's Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions
2 mins ago
Jared Goff's Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions
Latest Headlines
World News
India and UK Fortify Strategic Alignment with Defence and Youth Engagement Agreements
35 seconds
India and UK Fortify Strategic Alignment with Defence and Youth Engagement Agreements
Auon'tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit
42 seconds
Auon'tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
56 seconds
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
1 min
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
INDIA Alliance Reaches Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra: A Crucial Step for 2024 Elections
1 min
INDIA Alliance Reaches Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra: A Crucial Step for 2024 Elections
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
1 min
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
2 mins
Jared Goff: The Resurgence Of A Quarterback And A City’s Renewed Hope
Jared Goff's Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions
2 mins
Jared Goff's Resurgence: From LA Rams to Detroit Lions
Centenary Stones Unveiled in Northern Ireland Amid Controversy
3 mins
Centenary Stones Unveiled in Northern Ireland Amid Controversy
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
34 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app