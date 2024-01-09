Detroit Lions Finale Victory: A Deep Dive into PFF Player Grades

In their regular-season finale, the Detroit Lions managed to secure a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. However, not all aspects of the game were deemed exceptional, with Pro Football Focus (PFF) player grades painting a vivid picture of the team’s performance.

Offensive Performance: A Tale of Two Extremes

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond emerged as the offensive stars, earning PFF grades of 91.0 and 90.2 respectively. Their impressive grades were bolstered by their receiving scores, which were significantly amplified by yards after catch (YAC). On the other hand, right guard Graham Glasgow and running back Jahmyr Gibbs found themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum due to their dismal performances in run blocking and pass protection.

Defensive Grades: Hutchinson and Reeves-Maybin Shine

On the defensive side, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin stood out with the highest grades. Their performances contrasted sharply with defensive tackles Benito Jones and Tyson Alualu, who received the lowest grades due to their subpar run defense.

Team Performance: Struggles and Triumphs

The Lions’ team tackling left much to be desired, as evidenced by a disappointing grade of 40.0. Conversely, the team’s pass rush performance was a season best, achieving an impressive grade of 81.9. Punter Jack Fox also had a standout performance, achieving his second-highest grade of the season and averaging a personal record of 53.3 yards per punt.